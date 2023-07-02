Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Lowered by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Price Performance

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.20. 950,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,277. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.42 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

