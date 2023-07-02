Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Reduced by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

