Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.