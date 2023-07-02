Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 1,511,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,502. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

