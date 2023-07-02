Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,972 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,972 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

VEA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 8,137,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,509. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

