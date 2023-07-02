Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

