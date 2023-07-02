Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

