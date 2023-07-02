Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $21,099,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $4,511,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.22. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

