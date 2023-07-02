Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

