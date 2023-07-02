Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Increased by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for 1.3% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 430,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

