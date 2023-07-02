Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %

AINC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

