Asset Dedication LLC Has $20.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 474,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,252. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

