Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 350,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

