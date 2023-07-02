Astrafer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $104.25 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $104.25 million and approximately $8,705.37 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Astrafer

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.6674984 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $19,751.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

