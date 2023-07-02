Astrafer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $104.10 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $104.10 million and $10,245.19 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.6674984 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $19,751.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars.

