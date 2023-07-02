Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 62,573 shares changing hands.

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.09.

About Aukett Swanke Group

(Free Report)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.