Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Azenta comprises about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 910,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.