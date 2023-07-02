Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $215.93 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002850 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,652,655,308,656,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,787,151,612,995,776 with 151,986,667,880,745,824 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,685,450.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

