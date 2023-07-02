Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.13% of Ball worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ball by 4.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 177.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

