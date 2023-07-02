Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,596.55 or 1.00011834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,742,351 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,781,862.15250996 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.39116831 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $3,902,032.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.