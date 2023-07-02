Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

