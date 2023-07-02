Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.35

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.35 and traded as low as C$118.95. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$119.64, with a volume of 1,776,562 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$135.91.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.35.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Free Report ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$8.44 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.6340426 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.