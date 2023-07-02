Barclays Begins Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $801.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

