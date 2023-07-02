Barclays Initiates Coverage on TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TMX Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

