Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 90.3% in June

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. 19,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Barings Corporate Investors

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $38,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 193,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 72,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

About Barings Corporate Investors

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.