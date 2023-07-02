Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FSK stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

