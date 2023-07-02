Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

