Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after acquiring an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $205.53 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $206.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

