Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $114.52 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.