Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

