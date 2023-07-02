Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

