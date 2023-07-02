Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.74) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

Harmony Energy Income Trust stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.54. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.61).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

