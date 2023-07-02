BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,809 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 1,517 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $86.68 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.