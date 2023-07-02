Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Issues Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Biotricity Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

