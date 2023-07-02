Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Biotricity Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Biotricity by 53.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Biotricity by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.