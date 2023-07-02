Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million.

Biotricity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $0.64 on Friday. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

