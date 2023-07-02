Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00107913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

