BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,500 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,701.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,815.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 324,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,256.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,250 shares of company stock worth $126,717 over the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter.

BK Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BKTI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.07. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

