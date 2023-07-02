BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Declares $0.38 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3782 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BRLN stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.