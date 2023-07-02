BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:NEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

NEAR stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.