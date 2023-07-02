Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 576,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 54.5% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 391,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 44.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 683,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the period.

Blue Apron Price Performance

APRN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 191,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $113.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Further Reading

