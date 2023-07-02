Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 26.9 %

BJDX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJDX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

