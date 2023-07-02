Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
