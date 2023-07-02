BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BlueScope Steel Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.
About BlueScope Steel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlueScope Steel
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.