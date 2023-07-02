BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFYFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

