BMO Capital Markets Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $74.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ES opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.