BNB (BNB) Price Hits $245.95 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $245.95 or 0.00803714 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.33 billion and approximately $512.94 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,028 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

