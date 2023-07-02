Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 6.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,481.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.