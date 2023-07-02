Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Target Price at $97.60

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.60.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Crown by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Crown

(Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.