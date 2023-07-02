Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $146.20

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

SPOT opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $161.66. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

