Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $82.21

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTFree Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STTFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

